Left Menu

HCL expands investment in UK, hires 1,000 tech professionals

HCL Technologies is expanding investment in the United Kingdom with the hiring of 1,000 technology professionals to support its clients in the UK and around the world.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-05-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 11:28 IST
HCL expands investment in UK, hires 1,000 tech professionals
The company has consolidated revenue of $10.17 billion and 1.68 lakh employees operating out of 50 countries.. Image Credit: ANI

HCL Technologies is expanding investment in the United Kingdom with the hiring of 1,000 technology professionals to support its clients in the UK and around the world. The company plans to hire these professionals in fields of digital transformation, cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity for its London, Greater London and Manchester offices.

During a virtual meeting late on Monday (local time) to convey this commitment, HCL also welcomed UK's aid to India by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in light of the current Covid-19 crisis. HCL has been present in the UK since 1997 and today its UK operation employs 3,500-plus people across various locations, supporting 50-plus clients.

HCL was recently recognised as a top employer in the UK for 15th consecutive year by the prestigious Top Employers Institute. The virtual meeting between Johnson with HCL's CEO C Vijayakumar and Senior Vice President Ashish Kumar Gupta was held as part of Johnson's virtual tour to create stronger business ties between the UK and India.

"The UK has played a key role in HCL's growth and success journey for more than two decades," said Vijayakumar. "It is home to some of our most prestigious clients and is a hotbed of IT talent. By creating new local jobs in the region, we want to reaffirm our commitment to catalysing innovation and building competitive digital talent pools inthe region."

Johnson said India and the UK are two countries on the forefront of IT innovation. "Thanks to companies like HCL Technologies, we can continue to lead the way together -- creating good, skilled jobs and helping both countries to build back better." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

If you think any reform is needed in policy, you share feedback without any inhibition: PM Modi to officials.

If you think any reform is needed in policy, you share feedback without any inhibition PM Modi to officials....

In first, Gaza logs no deaths from overnight Israeli strikes

Gaza health officials said on Tuesday they had no reports of Palestinians killed overnight in ongoing Israeli strikes on the enclave, the first apparent reduction of casualties since fighting erupted on May 10. The intensity of Palestinian ...

PREVIEW-South Korea's Moon seeks urgency on N.Korea, vaccine deal at Biden summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is hoping to use his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden this week to revive long-stalled talks with North Korea and urge the White House to embrace the issue with more urgency.South Korean official...

MP:Rs 5 lakh aid to kin of govt employees who died of COVID-19

The Madhya Pradesh government has launched a scheme to provide a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of its employees who died of COVID-19, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.Besides, the government has also s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021