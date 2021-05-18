Imperial Brands first-half revenue rises

Imperial Brands reported higher half-year sales on Tuesday, as the tobacco company benefited from an uptake in e-cigarettes and tobacco-heating products in the United States and Europe, and said it was on track to meet its annual outlook. The maker of Gauloises Blondes and Winston cigarettes reported first-half organic adjusted revenue of 3.57 billion pounds ($5.06 billion), up 3.5% on-year, in constant currency for the six months ended March 31.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at 107 pence for the first half. ($1 = 0.7055 pounds)

