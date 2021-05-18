Left Menu

Extensive power infrastructure built for two 500-bed ICU facilities in Delhi

Power discom BYPL has set up extensive infrastructure within a week to provide uninterrupted electricity to two 500-bed ICU facilities created by the Delhi government amid a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.The two facilities were built on empty grounds near GTB and Lok Nayak hospitals within a fortnight.The Delhi government is developing healthcare infrastructure in the city keeping in mind the possibility of the third wave of COVID-19.These large facilities required an equally large power infrastructure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 12:45 IST
Extensive power infrastructure built for two 500-bed ICU facilities in Delhi

Power discom BYPL has set up extensive infrastructure within a week to provide uninterrupted electricity to two 500-bed ICU facilities created by the Delhi government amid a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The two facilities were built on empty grounds near GTB and Lok Nayak hospitals within a fortnight.

The Delhi government is developing healthcare infrastructure in the city keeping in mind the possibility of the third wave of COVID-19.

These large facilities required an equally large power infrastructure. For this, BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) had been tasked with readying the power infrastructure on a war-footing, said the BYPL spokesperson.

''The discom did it in a record time of seven days on each of the two sites. Between the two sites, the discom has laid nearly 7 kms of underground cables using trenchless technology,'' he said.

The anticipated power demand at each of the facilities can go upto 5 MW and accordingly, at each of the two sites, four distribution transformers, each having an installed capacity of 1.6 MVA, totalling 6.4 MVA were set-up, the spokesperson said.

A team of around 280 discom officials and workers worked round-the-clock to install the electricity network that conforms to the best international standards, he said.

Quick response teams, including senior engineers, keep a watch on the power infrastructure round the clock, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One dead, 2 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Ramban

One person was killed and two others injured when a mini-load carrier skidded off the road and plunged into a 150-feet deep gorge in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.The vehicle was on its way to Neel from Ma...

If you think any reform is needed in policy, you share feedback without any inhibition: PM Modi to officials.

If you think any reform is needed in policy, you share feedback without any inhibition PM Modi to officials....

In first, Gaza logs no deaths from overnight Israeli strikes

Gaza health officials said on Tuesday they had no reports of Palestinians killed overnight in ongoing Israeli strikes on the enclave, the first apparent reduction of casualties since fighting erupted on May 10. The intensity of Palestinian ...

PREVIEW-South Korea's Moon seeks urgency on N.Korea, vaccine deal at Biden summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is hoping to use his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden this week to revive long-stalled talks with North Korea and urge the White House to embrace the issue with more urgency.South Korean official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021