Triumph drives in Scrambler Steve McQueen, Sandstorm editions in India

British premium motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday said it has launched two special edition versions of Scrambler 900 in India.

The Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm is priced at Rs 9.65 lakh while the Scrambler 1200 Steven McQueen is tagged at Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

“These motorcycles have a legacy – especially the Steve McQueen edition. Given that it is based on the all-new Scrambler 1200 XE, further adds to the appeal of the motorcycles, as these will be the only XE variants to come to Indian shores this year,'' Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said in a statement.

He added that special editions of models always work well in the market.

''Both the Scrambler Special editions deliver well on power and performance and come with a host of additional features that set them apart from their regular variants,'' Farooq said.

Only 1,000 units of the Steve McQueen edition and 775 units of the Scrambler Sandstorm are available worldwide, the company said.

