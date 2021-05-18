One dead, 2 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Ramban

One dead, 2 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's RambanPTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 18-05-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 12:48 IST
One person was killed and two others injured when a mini-load carrier skidded off the road and plunged into a 150-feet deep gorge in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.
The vehicle was on its way to Neel from Makarkoot late on Monday evening when its driver Shakeel Ahmad (19), a resident of Parnote, lost control over the wheel on reaching Gugwani, resulting in the accident, Station House Officer of Ramsoo police station Rouf Khan said.
He said rescuers immediately rushed to the scene and recovered the body of the driver from the ill-fated vehicle, while two others - Nazir Ahmad Sheikh and Shabir Ahmad - were rescued in an injured condition and shifted to hospital.
