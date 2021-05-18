Reopening optimism pushes European stocks closer to record high
European stocks neared record high on Tuesday on optimism around several countries easing economic restrictions, falling unemployment rate in the United Kingdom and strong earnings reports from companies. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% by 0716 GMT, trading just shy of its record high hit last week, with economy-linked cyclical sectors like miners and automakers leading the gains.Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 12:56 IST
European stocks neared record high on Tuesday on optimism around several countries easing economic restrictions, falling unemployment rate in the United Kingdom and strong earnings reports from companies.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% by 0716 GMT, trading just shy of its record high hit last week, with economy-linked cyclical sectors like miners and automakers leading the gains. The German DAX rose 0.8% to hit a record high, while Italy's FTSE MIB added 0.8% to fresh pre-pandemic highs.
Milan-listed shares of Stellantis gained 1.3% ahead of the announcement of ties with Foxconn. The world's biggest maker of hearing aids Sonova Holding surged 8.5% after predicting strong growth this year due to a market recovery and new products.
Meanwhile, Vodafone fell 7.2% after the UK mobile operator reported a 1.2% drop in full-year adjusted earnings as COVID-19 hit roaming revenue and handset sales.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- pan-European
- United Kingdom
- Stellantis
- Vodafone
- German
- Italy
- Foxconn
- European
- FTSE
ALSO READ
COVID-19 crisis: Indian Air Force airlifts cryogenic oxygen containers from Germany, UK
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,160 - RKI
Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more
Germany busts international child porn site used by 400,000
German police make arrests over massive child pornography website