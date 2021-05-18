Anheuser Busch InBev stepd up COVID-19 relief measures in India

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 13:22 IST
Global leading brewer Anheuser Busch InBev (AB InBev) on Tuesday said it is stepping up efforts to aid COVID-19 relief measures in India by helping improve health infrastructure and providing essential items across states in the country.

The company is providing over 300 oxygen concentrators, more than 8,000 essential aid kits to COVID-19 affected families, over 5,00,000 masks, over 5,000 test kits in 50 villages across India and a COVID hospital bed set up in Bengaluru, AB InBev.

''We will continue to explore and undertake initiatives to enhance health and medical infrastructure, address the immediate needs of affected communities, and facilitate rehabilitation,'' AB InBev President – India and South East Asia Kartikeya Sharma said in a statement.

He further said, ''Over the last year, we have focused our COVID-19 relief efforts in areas where we have the greatest impact-supporting our people, providing essential aid to communities, collaborating with public health experts, governments, partners, and connecting with our consumers in meaningful ways.'' As part of its ongoing efforts, the company said it is adding to the existing COVID-19 hospital bed capacity at a city hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka. ''This facility houses isolation wards for COVID-19 patients, ICU facilities for critical care, an in-built oxygen pipeline, OPD and screening Wards for testing,'' it added.

Last year, the company had supported more than 15 lakh frontline workers across Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Haryana by providing more than over 2.5 lakh bottles of hand sanitisers, 25,000 FFP2 masks and 3,62,100 meals were distributed to migrant workers in Bengaluru. Committing the company's support, AB InBev Global Capability Center Managing Director Serge De Vos said, ''The health and safety of our communities and employees continue to be our top priority. We are collaborating with medical institutions, corporates, NGOs and the government to extend our support during these unprecedented times.'' Stating that the company's purpose of bringing people together for a better world is more relevant than ever, De Vos added, ''We will continue to undertake initiatives to address the immediate needs of affected communities and our people.'' PTI RKL ANS ANS

