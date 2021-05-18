Left Menu

Vedanta Resources' strong operating outlook to help debt servicing: S&P

S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday Vedanta Resources Ltd's ability to meet debt maturities until at least June 2022 has strengthened because of the likely strong operating performance of its subsidiary Vedanta Ltd.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 13:41 IST
Vedanta Resources' strong operating outlook to help debt servicing: S&P
Strong commodity prices should support Vedanta Ltd's robust performance.. Image Credit: ANI

S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday Vedanta Resources Ltd's ability to meet debt maturities until at least June 2022 has strengthened because of the likely strong operating performance of its subsidiary Vedanta Ltd. "We forecast Vedanta Ltd will generate solid consolidated free operating cash flow of 2.5 billion dollars in fiscal 2022 (year ending March 2022) based on the company's operational and capital expenditure guidance."

Strong commodity prices should support Vedanta Ltd's robust performance, enhancing its ability to pay dividends to Vedanta Resources and help the parent's refinancing, it said. Vedanta Resources will use part of the proceeds of its 1.2 billion dollar bond issued in February to meet its debt maturities of 550 million dollars (including inter-company loans) in the quarter ending June 2021.

S&P expects the company to use a combination of refinancing at Vedanta Resources and dividends from Vedanta Ltd to meet debt maturities (including inter-company loans) of 1.4 billion dollars between July 2021 and June 2022. That will leave 1 billion dollars of bonds due July 2022 and about 900 million dollars of loans due in the rest of fiscal 2023.

S&P said Vedanta Resources will look to proactively refinance the July 2022 bond as it did with the 670 million dollar bond due June 2021. The current operating momentum and recent tightening in yields on the company's bonds are supportive of such issuance. In addition, S&P expects Vedanta Ltd to maintain good liquidity given its free cash flows despite potentially sizable dividend payments in fiscal 2022.

The company reported consolidated cash of 4.4 billion dollars as of March 31, including 3 billion dollars at its 65 per cent subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Ltd. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ready for international cricket, Nitish Rana awaits "that one call"

After creating a space for himself in both the domestic circuit and the IPL, Delhi and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana feels ready for international arena, hoping to get his reward when the Indian team is picked for Julys tour of ...

Railways' says all 86 of its COVID hospitals to soon have oxygen plants of their own

All 86 of railways COVID hospitals will soon have oxygen plants of their own, the national transporter said on Tuesday.A statement from the ministry said that it was planning massive capacity enhancement in 86 railway hospitals across India...

My work is my enjoyment, says Neena Gupta

There is nothing else that gives her more pleasure than work, says veteran actor Neena Gupta, who is growing strength to strength in her career spanning almost four decades. In the last few years, Gupta has become one of the go-to senior pe...

SC judge B R Gavai recuses himself from hearing Param Bir Singh’s plea

Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai on Tuesday recused himself from hearing a plea filed by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking transfer of all inquiries against him to an independent agency outside Maharashtra.The m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021