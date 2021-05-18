Left Menu

KTM extends service, warranty periods of all bike models in India till July 31

Given the uncertainty due to pandemic-induced lockdowns and travel restrictions in several states across the country, all KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles will have their warranty benefits and free service period extended by two months, Bajaj Auto said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:04 IST
Premium motorcycle brand and a part of the Bajaj Auto Group KTM extended the service and warranty periods of all its bike models in the country till July 31 in view of the raging pandemic. KTM Probiking showrooms nationwide will pass on the benefits of extension of free service and warranty to all its customers, Bajaj Auto said in a statement. Given the uncertainty due to pandemic-induced lockdowns and travel restrictions in several states across the country, all KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles will have their warranty benefits and free service period extended by two months, Bajaj Auto said. “Warranty and free services which were previously valid till May 31, 2021, will now be applicable until July 31,” the company said in the statement. Due to the second wave of the pandemic, various states have announced lockdowns and we are aware that customers may struggle to get their vehicles serviced on time, or avail warranty benefits that may have expired during this period, said Sumeet Narang, President for Probiking division at Bajaj Auto “Therefore, we have rolled out a two months’ warranty and service extension across all KTM and Husqvarna models,” he added.

