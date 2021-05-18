Left Menu

Reopening optimism keeps European stocks near all-time highs

European stocks neared record highs on Tuesday on optimism around several countries easing economic restrictions, falling unemployment rate in the United Kingdom and strong earnings reports from companies. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%, trading just shy of its record high hit last week, with economy-linked cyclical sectors like miners, oil and gas and automakers leading the gains.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:08 IST
Reopening optimism keeps European stocks near all-time highs

European stocks neared record highs on Tuesday on optimism around several countries easing economic restrictions, falling unemployment rate in the United Kingdom and strong earnings reports from companies.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%, trading just shy of its record high hit last week, with economy-linked cyclical sectors like miners, oil and gas and automakers leading the gains. The German DAX hit a record high in early trading and Italy's FTSE MIB added 0.9% to fresh pre-pandemic levels.

Inflation worries due to a rally in commodity prices, unprecedented fiscal and monetary policy support as well as supply chain issues have raised fears of central banks dialling back support, sparking volatility in global stocks last week. "Should we have inflation globally, then cyclical stocks see better performance normally than growth stocks," UniCredit strategist Christian Stocker said.

"The weight of cyclical stocks is much higher in Europe and from a relative point of view, it is an advantage for European equities." UK stocks cheered data that showed Britain's unemployment rate fell more than expected to 4.8% in the first quarter when the country was under a tight lockdown, while hiring rose further in April.

As the earnings season draws to a close, analysts expect profit for STOXX 600 companies to jump 90.2% in the first quarter and 93.4% in the second, as per Refinitiv IBES data. The world's biggest maker of hearing aids Sonova Holding surged 7.9% after predicting strong growth this year due to a market recovery and new products.

Winston cigarettes maker Imperial Brands rose 1.3% after it reiterated its full-year outlook. Telecoms took a hit as Vodafone fell 6.7% after the UK mobile operator reported a 1.2% drop in full-year adjusted earnings as COVID-19 hit roaming revenue and handset sales.

French telecoms group Iliad slumped 9.6% after saying it would revise down a key cash flow target as it steps up spending on 5G networks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ready for international cricket, Nitish Rana awaits "that one call"

After creating a space for himself in both the domestic circuit and the IPL, Delhi and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana feels ready for international arena, hoping to get his reward when the Indian team is picked for Julys tour of ...

Railways' says all 86 of its COVID hospitals to soon have oxygen plants of their own

All 86 of railways COVID hospitals will soon have oxygen plants of their own, the national transporter said on Tuesday.A statement from the ministry said that it was planning massive capacity enhancement in 86 railway hospitals across India...

My work is my enjoyment, says Neena Gupta

There is nothing else that gives her more pleasure than work, says veteran actor Neena Gupta, who is growing strength to strength in her career spanning almost four decades. In the last few years, Gupta has become one of the go-to senior pe...

SC judge B R Gavai recuses himself from hearing Param Bir Singh’s plea

Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai on Tuesday recused himself from hearing a plea filed by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking transfer of all inquiries against him to an independent agency outside Maharashtra.The m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021