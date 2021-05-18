Bank of Sydney appoints Nucleus Software for digital lending transformation

Nucleus Software said on Tuesday that Bank of Sydney has chosen flagship lending solution FinnOne Neo to accelerate its digital lending transformation strategy. Bank of Sydney was looking for a sophisticated lending solution to automate and digitise the origination processes for mortgages and credit cards to enable greater end-to-end acquisition and management of online customers.

With FinnOne Neo, Bank of Sydney will be able to launch new products faster, accelerate growth and offer next generation digital banking experiences to its customers, said the IT software major. "The solution will digitise the bank's complete, end-to-end loan lifecycle. FinnOne Neo will enable Bank of Sydney to connect with customers across a range of channels while helping them make better credit decisions faster."

With implementations across 50 countries, FinnOne has been recognised as the world's best-selling lending solution for over 10 years. Nucleus Software powers the operations of more than 200 financial institutions in over 50 countries, supporting retail lending, corporate banking, cash management, mobile and internet banking, automotive finance and other business areas.

Its products facilitate more than 26 million transactions each day, managing over 200 billion dollars of loans and enabling more than 200,000 users logging in daily. (ANI)

