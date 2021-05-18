MyGlamm appoints Naushad Shaikh, former CFO of Fractal Analytics as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:38 IST
Naushad Shaikh. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/ThePRTree): MyGlamm India's fastest growing D2C brand appoints Naushad Shaikh, former CFO, Fractal Analytics as the new Chief Financial Officer of MyGlamm. With over 20 years of experience in the field of finance, Shaikh brings his expertise in corporate development, business partnering and financial control to MyGlamm. From corporate restructuring to financial modeling and capital allocation, Naushad has been actively involved in every aspect of evolution and growth in his previous roles across multiple sectors. He is also an impact investor and a new business enthusiast who is always open to innovative ideas.

At MyGlamm, he will be seen assuming the position of the company's CFO, heading the company's finance function and working closely with the CEO on financial planning, fundraising and business performance. Naushad's appointment continues to strengthen MyGlamm's CXO team as MyGlamm looks to grow 3x - 4x this year. "We're excited to have Naushad on board and are certain that his expertise will be key as we continue to grow and expand as we continue on our mission to create beauty products our users really want!" says Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder and President MyGlamm.

"As we are scaling, we wanted to transform our finance department from an enabler function to a strategic partner for business performance, and we are excited to have Naushad lead this transformational journey for us," says Darpan Sanghvi, Founder and CEO, MyGlamm "I look forward to this new opportunity! Its an exciting time to be a part of MyGlamm, the brand is growing at an incredibly fast pace and I'm hoping to bring my experience to enable this scale, while I'm also excited about the new learnings I will have in the burgeoning DTC space," says Naushad Shaikh, CFO, MyGlamm

