Left Menu

Atul Projects Director, Aakash Patel fortifies that real estate sector will bounce back

Director of Atul Projects, Aakash Patel had taken up initiatives to offer virtual tours of properties that might be interesting to prospective real estate customers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:44 IST
Atul Projects Director, Aakash Patel fortifies that real estate sector will bounce back
Aakash Patel . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/ThePRTree): Director of Atul Projects, Aakash Patel had taken up initiatives to offer virtual tours of properties that might be interesting to prospective real estate customers. Engaging in a conversation, he revealed that they have taken requisite steps to ensure that prospective real estate customers have a comfortable and safe experience while looking for a suitable home. Atul Projects offer them complete assistance all the time and not just during the pandemic.

Considering that the realty market has several buyers, Atul Projects have residential buildings in their inventory, and also includes commercial and social projects like schools and retail offices, etc. These projects have longer timelines and aren't impeded by short-term aspects like a partial lockdown or emergencies. These projects are a buffer against short-term losses. Talking about what problems the industry faced during the lockdown period, Aakash Patel said, "It is true that some establishments have faced problems. The entire face of markets has changed. But then, the real estate market has faced all problems in the past and come out on top. It surely would be a task for the realty business to bounce back with prospective customers facing financial issues. We got the ball racing with prospective customers and several such activities. Of course, buying a property is a long drawn process, and people take their time before deciding and going ahead with the buying process but we are ready for all of it."

Builders like them have been in the market for over forty years. They have seen most of the ups and downs. This industry is one of the most resilient ones, all over the world. Customers do not need to worry about whether any money they have put in any project has gone to waste. After all, when all this dies down, the basics of survival will remain - food, clothes, and accommodation. Aakash Patel also said, "Even during the lockdown, the initial idea was that business will be on as usual for the first few weeks. With the people at large understanding that this is for the long run, they started planning their life around the lockdown, and so did businesses. Atul Projects will come through. Rest assured."

It looks like Atul Projects is pretty positive about the turnabout of the realty market. That is a piece of good news for the city of Mumbai. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia picks banks for global Eurobond issue

Russia has picked three large state-owned banks to organise a sovereign Eurobond issue in 2021, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, indicating Moscows intention to proceed with global borrowing despite the latest U.S. sanctions. Gazpromba...

TN CM extends Rs 4,000 COVID-19 assistance scheme also to new rice card recipients

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered a payout of Rs 2,000, the first instalment of the Rs 4,000 pandemic assistance plan, also to people who have newly received their rice category ration cards, the government said here on Tuesd...

Final suspect detained in Germany's Green Vault jewel heist

German police on Monday evening detained a man on suspicion of involvement in a 2019 jewel heist at a museum housing one of Europes greatest collections of treasures, the Dresden public prosecutors office said. The 22-year-old man, identifi...

Sensex recaptures 50,000-level; Nifty above 15,000

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 613 points to settle above the 50,000-mark on Tuesday, driven by gains in index-heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance amid a positive trend in global markets.At the closing bell, the 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021