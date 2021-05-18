Left Menu

SANParks launches new products for stokvels and travel clubs

SANParks tourism development and marketing executive, Hapiloe Sello, in a statement said these groups were being targeted as their memberships boasted many different types of personalities and profiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-05-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 15:12 IST
SANParks launches new products for stokvels and travel clubs
Once registered with SANParks, the group will receive a client code that can be used whenever a booking is made. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South African National Parks (SANParks) has launched new products for stokvels and travel clubs that offer special payment terms and discounted rates, at selected National Parks on specific dates.

SANParks tourism development and marketing executive, Hapiloe Sello, in a statement said these groups were being targeted as their memberships boasted many different types of personalities and profiles.

"[These] range from the ordinary grandmother to the high earning CEOs of companies and large corporate and public sector institutions. There are over 800 000 registered stokvels and even more formal and informal travel clubs/groups in South Africa.

"Travel clubs that qualify include groups of people who have special interests such as hiking or biking but also just groups of friends and large families that enjoy group travel," she said.

To qualify for the favourable payment terms, Stokvels and travel clubs have to register through the travel trade team in the SANParks' reservations department.

Once registered with SANParks, the group will receive a client code that can be used whenever a booking is made. The client code will automatically qualify the group for favourable payment terms and special discounts.

"Unlike the traditional group travel that allows a group of individuals travelling together, our new Stokvel & Travel Club product allows a group of ten or more people to contribute money towards a combined visit to our parks on a future date of their choice," Sello said.

SANParks is offering a 20% discount at the following destinations:

Matyholweni Rest Camp in Addo Elephant National Park

Agulhas Main Camp in Agulhas National Park

Augrabies Falls National Park

Bontebok National Park

Wilderness Ebb-and-Flow in Garden Route National Park

Glen Reenen and Golden Gate Hotel in Golden Gate Highlands National Park

Mopani Rest Camp in Kruger National Park

Skukuza Safari Lodge in Kruger National Park

Bontle Tented Camp in Marakele National Park

Leokwe Rest Camp in Mapungubwe National Park

Mosu Lodge in Mokala National Park

For bookings in the following periods:

03/05/2021 to 14/06/2021

22/08/2021 to 20/09/2021

12/10/2021 to 30/11/2021

19/01/2022 to 16/03/2022

03/05/2022 to 14/06/2022

21/08/2022 to 20/09/2022

11/10/2022 to 30/11/2022

Sello urged the targeted groups to embrace and take up the incentive.

For more information or to register and make bookings please contact 012 426 5025 or email traveltrade@sanparks.org. The terms and conditions for this programme can be found at www.sanparks.org/tourism/stokvels-and-travel-clubs.php.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus opens criminal case against Tut.By media outlet, blocks website

Financial police in Belarus raided the editorial office of the largest independent online news site and the homes of several staff, and blocked its website. The government had stripped Tut.By of its official media status in autumn as author...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India is unlikely to resume major exports of COVID-19 vaccines until at least October as it diverts shots for domestic use, a longer-than-expected delay set to worsen supply shortages from the global COVAX initiative. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS ...

Russia picks banks for global Eurobond issue

Russia has picked three large state-owned banks to organise a sovereign Eurobond issue in 2021, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, indicating Moscows intention to proceed with global borrowing despite the latest U.S. sanctions. Gazpromba...

TN CM extends Rs 4,000 COVID-19 assistance scheme also to new rice card recipients

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered a payout of Rs 2,000, the first instalment of the Rs 4,000 pandemic assistance plan, also to people who have newly received their rice category ration cards, the government said here on Tuesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021