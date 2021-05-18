Left Menu

Macron hosts summit on financing Africa's post-pandemic recovery

"France wants this to go much further by reallocating SDRs that are (scheduled) for developed countries," an official from the French presidency briefed reporters ahead of the summit. The replenishment of the World Bank's International Development Association, which provides emergency aid, private sector investment, and the broader question of how to treat the debt crisis will be discussed.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-05-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 15:06 IST
Macron hosts summit on financing Africa's post-pandemic recovery

French President Emmanuel Macron hosts African leaders and the heads of multilateral lenders in Paris on Tuesday to find ways of financing African economies hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss handling the continent's billions of dollars debt. The summit is part of Macron's efforts to recast France's engagement in Africa, where it was once a colonial power, at a time the continent faces a near 300 billion dollar deficit by the end of 2023 while trying to recover from the downturn.

"The peculiarity of Africa is that it does not have the financial means today to protect and revive its economy like all the other continents have done," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told RFI radio on Tuesday. The summit will bring together some 30 African and European heads of state, as well as the heads of global financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund.

The African Development Bank estimates that as many as 39 million people could fall below the poverty line this year with many African countries at risk of debt distress because of the pandemic. Macron has said he believes Africa needs a "New Deal" to give the continent a breath of fresh air.

World finance chiefs agreed in April to boost reserves (SDR)at the International Monetary Fund by $650 billion and extend a debt-servicing freeze to help developing countries deal with the pandemic, although only $34 billion will be allocated to Africa. "France wants this to go much further by reallocating SDRs that are (scheduled) for developed countries," an official from the French presidency briefed reporters ahead of the summit.

The replenishment of the World Bank's International Development Association, which provides emergency aid, private sector investment, and the broader question of how to treat the debt crisis will be discussed. "The president has spoken of massive debt cancellations, and continues to think that it is very important to give liquidity to African countries and allow them to invest," the official said.

Macron on Monday said he wanted to fully cancel the $5 billion Sudan owes it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus opens criminal case against Tut.By media outlet, blocks website

Financial police in Belarus raided the editorial office of the largest independent online news site and the homes of several staff, and blocked its website. The government had stripped Tut.By of its official media status in autumn as author...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India is unlikely to resume major exports of COVID-19 vaccines until at least October as it diverts shots for domestic use, a longer-than-expected delay set to worsen supply shortages from the global COVAX initiative. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS ...

Russia picks banks for global Eurobond issue

Russia has picked three large state-owned banks to organise a sovereign Eurobond issue in 2021, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, indicating Moscows intention to proceed with global borrowing despite the latest U.S. sanctions. Gazpromba...

TN CM extends Rs 4,000 COVID-19 assistance scheme also to new rice card recipients

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered a payout of Rs 2,000, the first instalment of the Rs 4,000 pandemic assistance plan, also to people who have newly received their rice category ration cards, the government said here on Tuesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021