Kejriwal appeals Centre to cancel flights from Singapore over virus strain ‘very dangerous' for kids

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Central government to immediately cancel all air services with Singapore, saying a new strain of coronavirus there is said to be very dangerous for children. This new strain of the virus could invade India in the form of a third wave, he said in a tweet. The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 15:23 IST
Kejriwal appeals Centre to cancel flights from Singapore over virus strain ‘very dangerous' for kids
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Central government to immediately cancel all air services with Singapore, saying a new strain of coronavirus there is said to be ''very dangerous'' for children.

This new strain of virus could invade India in the form of a third wave, he said in a tweet.

''The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

