Left Menu

Canara Bank back in profit at Rs 1,011 crore on lower provisioning

Public sector lender Canara Bank said on Tuesday its net profit stood at Rs 1,011 crore in the January to March quarter (Q4 FY21) against a loss of Rs 3,259 crore in the year-ago period.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-05-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 15:25 IST
Canara Bank back in profit at Rs 1,011 crore on lower provisioning
The lender has 10,416 branches along with 13,452 ATMs. Image Credit: ANI

Public sector lender Canara Bank said on Tuesday its net profit stood at Rs 1,011 crore in the January to March quarter (Q4 FY21) against a loss of Rs 3,259 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income moved up to Rs 5,589 crore against Rs 3,319 crore in Q4 FY20. Operating profit increased to Rs 5,702 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 2,041 crore in Q4 FY20.

At the same time, provisioning declined to Rs 4,686 crore for the quarter ended March as compared to Rs 8,979 crore in the year-ago period. The bank's asset quality deteriorated with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total advances at 8.93 per cent compared with 7.46 per cent in the previous quarter and 8.21 per cent in Q4 FY20..

Gross NPAs stood at Rs 60,288 crore and net NPAs came in at 3.82 per cent. After amalgamation of Syndicate Bank on April 1 last year, Canara Bank has attained the position of fourth largest public sector bank in the country with a total business of Rs 16.86 lakh crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COAI urges govt to remove fake messages on social media linking COVID-19 to 5G

Telecom industry body COAI has approached the information technology ministry for removal of fake and misleading messages from social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp and Twitter linking spread of COVID-19 to 5G technology.The Cellul...

Belarus opens criminal case against Tut.By media outlet, blocks website

Financial police in Belarus raided the editorial office of the largest independent online news site and the homes of several staff, and blocked its website. The government had stripped Tut.By of its official media status in autumn as author...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India is unlikely to resume major exports of COVID-19 vaccines until at least October as it diverts shots for domestic use, a longer-than-expected delay set to worsen supply shortages from the global COVAX initiative. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS ...

Russia picks banks for global Eurobond issue

Russia has picked three large state-owned banks to organise a sovereign Eurobond issue in 2021, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, indicating Moscows intention to proceed with global borrowing despite the latest U.S. sanctions. Gazpromba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021