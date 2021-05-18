Left Menu

Insurtech Startup i3systems Develops India's First COVID Claims Automation Solution, CliniAId, to Approve Discharge Claims in 30min

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India CliniAId enables insurers TPAs to run critical billing and medical validations in less than 10 minutes of handling time CliniAId is pre-trained AI-models to read complex medical documents in any format from 70,000 hospitals in India Insurtech startup i3systems built CliniAId, Indias first intelligent automation solution to approve COVID-19 discharge claims in under 30 minutes.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 15:32 IST
Insurtech Startup i3systems Develops India's First COVID Claims Automation Solution, CliniAId, to Approve Discharge Claims in 30min

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • ‘CliniAId’ enables insurers & TPAs to run critical billing and medical validations in less than 10 minutes of handling time • ‘CliniAId’ is pre-trained AI-models to read complex medical documents in any format from 70,000+ hospitals in India​ Insurtech startup i3systems built ‘CliniAId’, India’s first intelligent automation solution to approve COVID-19 discharge claims in under 30 minutes. CliniAId enables insurers and TPAs to manage end-to-end COVID-19 claims processes by automating financial & medical adjudication using Artificial Intelligence. The solution is easy to integrate, can be deployed frictionlessly in a few hours, and comes at a time when Indian insurers are swamped with about 45000 number of COVID claims per day.

IRDAI recently issued a directive for insurers and TPAs to process COVID-19 cashless claims within 60 minutes. But due to the complexity of COVID-19 treatment insurers need additional 60 minutes of Average Handling Time (AHT) to process COVID-19 related claims. Hence, to reduce the overhead of claims adjudicators and comply with the new policy, CliniAId will play a critical role enabling adjudicators to approve discharge claims in under 30 minutes.

“The sudden rise in claims because of the pandemic situation and also increasing awareness around health insurance necessitated solutions that enable faster claim processing,” said Dr. Mallesh Bommanahal, Co-founder & CEO, i3systems. He further added, “CliniAId provides the insurers & the TPAs the power of modern Artificial Intelligence, automation and related digital technologies for speedy claim-approvals. Our focus is on the future, when claims processing ceases to be cumbersome for the multiple stakeholders involved in the process; most importantly, already distressed patients.” CliniAId leverages pre-trained AI-models to read complex medical documents in any format from 70,000+ hospitals in India such as discharge summaries, invoices, diagnostic reports, etc. The solution then identifies the medical condition, matches it to the diagnostic data and validates the treatment plan within seconds. This enables the medical professional to approve the claim in less than 10 minutes, instead of 30+ minutes. Furthermore, CliniAId fastens the discharge approvals by automating admissibility of the claims and medical adjudication, thereby ensuring claims meet standard treatment guidelines as mandated by IRDAI.

Some of the key features of CliniAId: 1. Better financial adjudication: Ensures accuracy of the output at 95% and above 2. Faster Medical adjudication: Automated detection of severity and comorbidity, thereby bringing discharge time to under 30 minutes 3. Fraud, Waste & Abuse (FWA) trigger- Flags cases with excessive billing, inconsistent reporting and deviation from customary benchmarks.

i3systems products currently enable 15 top insurers and TPAs in India & the Middle East to deliver operational excellence such as 80% reduction in processing time, 60% reduction in processing costs, 80% reduction in payment leakages and significant improvement in end customer satisfaction.

About i3systems i3systems addresses issues in India’s health insurance industry through its data-centric digital solutions and AI products that enable accurate and automated health insurance underwriting and claims processing. i3systems has successfully delivered products for leading financial services organisations and consortiums on various use cases such as insurance underwriting, medical claims, lending, invoice processing, agreement processing, etc. For more details, please visit www.i3systems.ai PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP slams Congress, saying party trying to tarnish PM's image through 'Toolkit'

Slamming the Congress for its toolkit on COVID-19 pandemic, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday said that the people can see how the Oppposition party is trying to strengthen its political ambitions while the cou...

U.S. says China is resisting nuclear arms talks

China is resisting bilateral talks with the United States on nuclear weapons, the U.S. disarmament ambassador told a U.N. conference on Tuesday, as Washington seeks to advance efforts to reduce nuclear arms stockpiles. Despite the PRCs dram...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India is unlikely to resume major exports of COVID-19 vaccines until at least October as it diverts shots for domestic use, a longer-than-expected delay set to worsen supply shortages from the global COVAX initiative. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS ...

Report says Myanmar internet a ''virtual battlefield''

Myanmars military rulers are seeking to limit access to the internet to an internal network of only whitelisted sites to quash opposition to their seizure of power, according to a report by the International Crisis Group.It likened the inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021