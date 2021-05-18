Left Menu

Sensex recaptures 50,000-level; Nifty above 15,000

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 15:54 IST
Sensex recaptures 50,000-level; Nifty above 15,000

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 613 points to settle above the 50,000-mark on Tuesday, driven by gains in index-heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance amid a positive trend in global markets.

At the closing bell, the 30-share BSE index was quoted 612.60 points or 1.24 per cent higher at 50,193.33.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty went past the psychological 15,000-level, and closed 184.95 points or 1.24 per cent higher at 15,108.10.

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying nearly 6 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto, Titan, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and PowerGrid.

Bharti Airtel, ITC, Dr Reddy’s and SBI were the laggards.

''Domestic equities extended gains as early sign of decline in COVID-19 daily caseload and improving prospects of faster economic recovery emboldened investors,'' said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Strong cues from Asian markets also supported the rally, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.82 per cent higher at USD 70.03 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMA requests govt to increase manpower in healthcare sector as several doctors died due to COVID

By Joymala Bagchi The Indian Medical Association IMA on Tuesday said exposure to high viral load is increasing the mortality among doctors while requested the government to augment the manpower in the healthcare sector.Speaking to ANI, IMA ...

Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex gratia to families who lost member to Covid

The Delhi government will provide Rs 50,000 ex gratia to each family that has lost a member to Covid-19, besides monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 if the deceased was an earning member, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.He al...

Spain's Sanchez to visit Ceuta amid crisis, vows to expel illegal migrants

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday he would visit the North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla and pledged to secure their borders after more than 6,000 migrants swam from Morocco to Ceuta in the past day.We are going t...

London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over, says NatWest chair

The City of Londons Golden Age as Europes financial capital is over following Brexit, but it will remain a major and profitable centre, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said on Tuesday.The City has been largely cut off from the EU since ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021