Left Menu

Dearth of anti-COVID vaccines cause of anguish in J&K: Cong

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-05-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 16:02 IST
Dearth of anti-COVID vaccines cause of anguish in J&K: Cong
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Tuesday said the dearth of anti-COVID vaccines in the Union Territory is a cause of concern.

It also said the failure to ensure sufficient vaccines is giving rise to many questions and adding to the woes of people due to the already complex situation both in Kashmir and Jammu, which have witnessed hundreds of fatalities so far due to the coronavirus.

''The dearth of vaccines in Jammu and Kashmir is anguishing and points towards the efforts that are being made by the government with regard to the supply of vaccines,'' the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) said in a statement.

It said delaying the process of inoculation and upgrading the health infrastructure would make matters worse.

''Although the Congress party supports every initiative for ensuring the safety of people by the LG administration, at the same time, it feels extremely disappointed over the failures on various fronts when it comes to vaccination, increase in bedding capacities and upgradation of health infrastructure and other COVID-related arrangements that are required to be done on a war footing,'' JKPCC president G A Mir said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMA requests govt to increase manpower in healthcare sector as several doctors died due to COVID

By Joymala Bagchi The Indian Medical Association IMA on Tuesday said exposure to high viral load is increasing the mortality among doctors while requested the government to augment the manpower in the healthcare sector.Speaking to ANI, IMA ...

Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex gratia to families who lost member to Covid

The Delhi government will provide Rs 50,000 ex gratia to each family that has lost a member to Covid-19, besides monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 if the deceased was an earning member, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.He al...

Spain's Sanchez to visit Ceuta amid crisis, vows to expel illegal migrants

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday he would visit the North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla and pledged to secure their borders after more than 6,000 migrants swam from Morocco to Ceuta in the past day.We are going t...

London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over, says NatWest chair

The City of Londons Golden Age as Europes financial capital is over following Brexit, but it will remain a major and profitable centre, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said on Tuesday.The City has been largely cut off from the EU since ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021