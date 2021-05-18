HEAL Software Inc. Named TiE50 Award Winner At Tiecon 2021

BANGALORE, India, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HEAL Software Inc., the leader in the IT operations preventive healing space, is excited to announce that it has been selected as a 2021 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. This ten-year-old awards competition is a program of TiEcon, the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs, awarded annually to only 50 startup companies. In addition to the TiE50 Awards, HEAL was one of five companies chosen to participate in the TiEcon 2021 CXO Forum, where the highest potential startup companies interact with thought leaders. Girish Muckai, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, presented to the CIO Panel, which included executives from NetApp, Genesys, BNY Mellon, Bank of the West, JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Equinix. This private interview allowed the CIOs to get an understanding of what HEAL is doing in the AIOps market, confirming it as one of the most innovative startups.

George Thangadurai, CEO of HEAL Software Inc. says, ''The caliber of the honorees of both the TiE50 Awards and the CXO Forum are top notch and HEAL is proud to be among these selected few. It's great to see the variety of verticals represented and know that our commitment to being leaders in our respective categories is recognized. We are proud of our India based R&D team that made this possible.'' ''Companies from diverse fields and in various stages made their applications to our prestigious TiE50 showcasing innovation and disruption. In addition to many sponsors for the TiE50 program, we also had in kind sponsors offering a desirable list of perks and benefits apart from the award and recognition,'' said Kumar Sripadam, TiE50 Program Chair.

''TiE Silicon Valley is excited to announce TIE50 winners. TIE50 awards is our way of giving visibility to startups and connecting them with our sponsors, partners and investors in the TiE Ecosystem'' said AGK Karunakaran, President, TiE Silicon Valley.

About TiE50 Now celebrating its tenth year, TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world's top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early- to mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over $1 billion. Many of these companies went on to acquisition or IPO with 29 of the exits at over $100 million.

About TiEcon: TiEcon is the world's largest conference for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs with participation from top technology companies, leading venture capital firms, and global service providers. Delegates range from CEOs of top companies to first-time entrepreneurs as well as corporate executives and investment professionals. TiEcon has been ranked alongside the World Economic Forum, TED, and DEMO as one of the top 10 conferences worldwide for ideas and entrepreneurship by Worth Magazine. TiEcon 2021 is expected to attract more than 10,000 people from across the globe in celebration of the spirit of entrepreneurship. About HEAL Software Inc.: HEAL Software Inc., operating in India as Appnomic Systems Pvt. Ltd., is the innovator of the game-changing preventive healing AIOps software for enterprises - HEAL. HEAL Software Inc. aims to help digital enterprises across a broad range of industries including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom, e-commerce, technology, travel, hospitality and healthcare become more efficient and profitable by reducing repair and response times. HEAL Software Inc. is financially backed by Avataar Ventures.

