Left Menu

M&M joins The Valuable 500 initiative to tackle disability inclusion in business

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 16:22 IST
M&M joins The Valuable 500 initiative to tackle disability inclusion in business

Domestic conglomerate Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has joined 'The Valuable 500' - a B2B initiative catalysing the influence of large private sector corporations - to collectively tackle disability inclusion in business, a release said on Tuesday.

Mahindra group's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Anish Shah is among 13 global CEOs who will be spearheading the programmes and services to be offered under Phase 2 of the campaign, it said.

Launched at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting at Davos in 2019, the platform's membership includes 36 of the FTSE 100 companies, 46 of Fortune 500 and 28 of Nikkei-listed firms.

The Valuable 500 has reached its goal of 500 international organisations committing to put disability inclusion on their board agenda, making it the world's biggest CEO collective for disability inclusion, said the release.

It added that the platform has launched phase 2 of the campaign, which will see the 500 major organisations work together to make change happen for disability inclusion in business.

The initiative has also received the largest-ever investment into disability business inclusion, with The Nippon Foundation investing USD 5-million to catalyse new Valuable 500 initiatives, as per the release.

Mahindra Group is committed to disability inclusion and my hope for the future is to imbibe ability and disability diversity, building and nurturing capabilities without any bias and becoming truly inclusive, Shah said.

As part of phase 2, 13 Iconic leaders, including Mahindra Group, across The Valuable 500 will co-fund, co-build and co-test the programmes and solutions, using their industry experience to help catalyse progress for the entire community.

The CEOs of all of these companies are committed to working together to lead by example and transform the business system for disability inclusion, it added.

A new research from The Valuable 500 and Tortoise Media reveals that there are no executives or senior managers who have disclosed a disability in company reporting by the FTSE 100, while only 12 per cent report on the total number of their employees who are disclosed as disabled, as per the release.

“With Tortoise's research showing that only a small minority of the FTSE 100 are actively tackling and addressing disability inclusion at a leadership level, there is plenty more business leaders globally can and must do to better serve the 1.3 billion people worldwide with disabilities,” it said.

The commitments made by the 500 global companies over the course of the last two years have already made a tangible difference, he added.

Ahead of Global Accessibility Awareness Day on May 20, the research reinforces that while disability inclusion is now on the business agenda, it still has a long way to go before true inclusion is achieved.

It also shows that India has been central in pushing the agenda on disability inclusion globally, with 19 of the 500 companies headquartered in India, which, 4 per cent of The Valuable 500, according to the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt to allocate $500 mln Gaza rebuilding effort - presidency

Egypt will allocate 500 million in funds for rebuilding efforts in the Gaza Strip following Israeli airstrikes, the Egyptian presidency said on Tuesday.Egyptian companies will also participate in rebuilding operations, the statement added i...

Shell shareholders overwhelmingly support energy transition plan

Royal Dutch Shell shareholders overwhelmingly supported the companys energy transition strategy on Tuesday, but rising backing for a second climate resolution filed by an activist group pointed to growing pressure to tackle climate change.A...

IMA requests govt to increase manpower in healthcare sector as several doctors died due to COVID

By Joymala Bagchi The Indian Medical Association IMA on Tuesday said exposure to high viral load is increasing the mortality among doctors while requested the government to augment the manpower in the healthcare sector.Speaking to ANI, IMA ...

Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex gratia to families who lost member to Covid

The Delhi government will provide Rs 50,000 ex gratia to each family that has lost a member to Covid-19, besides monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 if the deceased was an earning member, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.He al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021