Left Menu

Jyothy Labs Q4 profit up 3 pc at Rs 27 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 16:23 IST
Jyothy Labs Q4 profit up 3 pc at Rs 27 cr

FMCG firm Jyothy Labs on Tuesday reported 2.59 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 27.28 crore for March quarter of the last fiscal year, on account of exceptional expense of Rs 23.5 crore.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 26.59 crore in January-March 2019-20.

Revenue from operations was 26 per cent higher at Rs 495.11 crore during the period under review as against Rs 393 crore in the same period a year ago, Jyothy Labs said in a regulatory filing.

Jyothy Labs said the exceptional item pertains to excise duty receivable for previous years of Rs 23.5 crore written off pursuant to change in the government policy.

Company's Managing Director M R Jyothy said the company started this year with a positive note in spite of challenges faced due to the ongoing pandemic.

''Our performance for the year has been satisfactory backed by brand launches and improvement in market share across categories. We have been focusing on innovations and product differentiation and we believe that this will have a long term benefit for us. We have been witnessing a good traction across segments and are aligned to achieve higher growths,” Jyothy said.

Shares of Jyothy Labs were trading 1.21 per cent higher at Rs 150.90 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt to allocate $500 mln Gaza rebuilding effort - presidency

Egypt will allocate 500 million in funds for rebuilding efforts in the Gaza Strip following Israeli airstrikes, the Egyptian presidency said on Tuesday.Egyptian companies will also participate in rebuilding operations, the statement added i...

Shell shareholders overwhelmingly support energy transition plan

Royal Dutch Shell shareholders overwhelmingly supported the companys energy transition strategy on Tuesday, but rising backing for a second climate resolution filed by an activist group pointed to growing pressure to tackle climate change.A...

IMA requests govt to increase manpower in healthcare sector as several doctors died due to COVID

By Joymala Bagchi The Indian Medical Association IMA on Tuesday said exposure to high viral load is increasing the mortality among doctors while requested the government to augment the manpower in the healthcare sector.Speaking to ANI, IMA ...

Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex gratia to families who lost member to Covid

The Delhi government will provide Rs 50,000 ex gratia to each family that has lost a member to Covid-19, besides monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 if the deceased was an earning member, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.He al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021