Maruti Suzuki sets up multi-speciality hospital at Sitapur in Gujarat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 16:40 IST
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it along with Zydus Hospitals has commenced operations of a multi-speciality hospital at Sitapur in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat.

With a total capital expenditure of Rs 126 crore, the hospital has been 100 per cent funded by the Maruti Suzuki Foundation – a CSR initiative of auto major.

Managed and operated by Ramanbhai Foundation, the CSR arm of Zydus Group, the hospital is also assisting in taking care of Covid-19 patients and strengthening the fight against the pandemic.

''When our Gujarat car plant started, there was no major medical facility available in the region. We decided to build a good quality multi-speciality hospital for the benefit of all residents of that area and partnered with one of the best names in healthcare – Zydus Hospitals,'' MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement.

''Fortunately, it was in time for the Covid-19 second wave and we have converted it into a Covid care facility to help fight the pandemic.'' The hospital is expected to serve over 3.75 lakh people residing at Sitapur and adjoining villages at affordable charges.

Starting with a 50-bed facility, the hospital can be progressively expanded to 100 beds basis the demand, MSI noted. The infrastructure is already in-place for the expansion of the facility, it added.

The facility is spread over 7.5 acres and is the first one in the area with super specialisation services, the auto major noted.

