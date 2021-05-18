Migsun beats lockdown, achieves sales amounting to Rs 80 crore

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/The PRTree): Migsun Group, one of the leading real estate developers of NCR, has announced that it has sold over 150 units amounting to approximately Rs 80 crore in the period from April 22 till date; the commercial and residential units were from the projects located in Greater Noida and Raj Nagar Extension (Ghaziabad). The Group also informed that out of the total sale, 97 units were from 2 BHK, 38 units from 3 BHK, and 26 units from commercial. "It's encouraging that we were able to gain the confidence of customers who backed up our promises by doing business with us even during these difficult times. Since last year's lockdown, we were involved on online channels, which provided us with the requisite exposure and sent the right message to our potential customers," said Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group, on the Group's performance even during the lockdown.

The Group came up with an innovative scheme at the right time after assessing the need of the buyers lying low because of the lockdown. It came up with 'Pay 1 lac now rest after the lockwdown', which applies to all projects of Migsun Group. The Group has been working according to the market demands for quite some time. Last year during the same period, the Group came up with innovative campaigns that helped the Group clock Rs 421cr sale in 72 hrs for selling 250 units.

"Our schemes were unique, and we were among the first to deliver such lucrative deals that were not only secure but also enabled buyers to book from the comfort of their own homes. People who would otherwise have missed out on owning a home have taken advantage of this chance. We anticipate an increase in revenue in the coming weeks," he added. This story is provided by The PRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/The PRTree)

