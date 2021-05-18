Left Menu

EaseMyTrip donates over 550 oxygen concentrators to support fight against pandemic

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 16:50 IST
Online travel solutions provider EaseMyTrip has imported over 550 oxygen concentrators into the country from China and Dubai, which have been donated to hospitals and non-governmental organisations, among others, to support the country in its battle against the second wave of the pandemic.

These concentrators, which are mainly of five litres and 10 litres per minute capacity with a purity of 93 per cent at all levels, have also been given to the government, paramilitary organisation and the youth wing of a political party, the travel firm said in a release on Tuesday.

EaseMyTrip co-founder and Executive Director Rikant Pitti said, ''EaseMyTrip has been committed in its efforts to addressing the increased demand of medical equipment during this time of need and is currently in the process of sourcing and importing more oxygen concentrators into the country from suppliers abroad.'' The company is also supporting the families of its employees, who became victims of the pandemic, with a financial support of Rs 5 lakh to the family and a funding of Rs 2 lakhs per child per year for their education till they complete their graduation, he said.

The imported concentrators have been donated to hospitals such as Yashoda Hospital and Le Crest Hospital, and foundations and NGOs across the country as well as to the national COVID-19 resource repository, it said.

These medical devices have also been shared with the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Central Reserve Police Office (CRPO), National Student Union of India (NSUI) and the UP government, among others, said EaseMyTrip.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

