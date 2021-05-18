Left Menu

Sensex, Nifty spurt to 2-month highs on decline in fresh COVID-19 cases

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday settled above the levels not seen in over two months as economic recovery hopes amid continuous decline in fresh COVID-19 cases further perked up investor sentiment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 17:11 IST
Sensex, Nifty spurt to 2-month highs on decline in fresh COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday settled above the levels not seen in over two months as economic recovery hopes amid a continuous decline in fresh COVID-19 cases further perked up investor sentiment. Recapturing the 50,000-level milestone, the BSE Sensex soared 612.60 points or 1.24 percent to settle at 50,193.33. This was the highest closing for the index since March 16.

Likewise, the NSE Nifty went past the psychological 15,000-mark. At the closing bell, the NSE gauge quoted higher by 184.95 points or 1.24 points at 15,108.10 – the best closing since March 10. On the Sensex chart, M&M was the top gainer, rallying nearly 6 percent, followed by Bajaj Auto, Titan, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, and L&T.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Dr. Reddy's, SBI, and HUL suffered losses.

Sectorally, BSE auto, industrials, consumer durables, capital goods, power, and utility indices rallied up to 3.19 percent. Telecom and FMCG indices fell up to 1.66 percent.

In the broader market, midcap and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmark by rallying as much as 1.87 percent. Largecap index rose 1.22 percent ''Domestic equities extended gains as an early sign of decline in COVID-19 daily caseload and improving prospects of faster economic recovery emboldened investors,'' said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Additionally, strong cues from Asian markets also supported the rally in the domestic market, he added. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Seoul ended on a positive note.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.82 percent higher at USD 70.03 per barrel.

The Indian rupee ended 17 paise higher at 73.05 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM laid emphasis on aggressive testing, awareness in rural areas for COVID control: K'taka CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on local containment zones, aggressive testing and creating awareness among people, especially in rural areas during his interaction with Deputy Commissioners DCs of various districts, Karnataka Chief...

Treat as representation plea to exempt NGOs from prior permission to receive foreign donations: HC

A PIL to exempt registered NGOs from taking prior permission under FCRA to receive foreign contributions in the form of equipment for COVID-19 was heard on Tuesday by the Delhi High Court which asked the Centre to treat the plea as a repres...

Germany pledges 40 mln euros to support civilians in Gaza

Germany on Tuesday pledged 40 million euros 48.86 million to ramp up humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza, where more than 52,000 Palestinians have been displaced by the latest Israeli airstrikes, according to the U.N. Today, I will lobby...

AB de Villiers not coming out of international retirement for T20 WC, confirms CSA

Cricket South Africa CSA on Tuesday announced that former Proteas cricketer AB de Villiers will not be coming out of retirement as the batsman has decided once and for all that his decision to retire remains final. Discussions with AB de Vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021