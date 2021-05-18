Left Menu

Firmenich Unveils Innovative Natural Solution to Recreate Meat-like Juiciness in Plant-based Alternatives

GENEVA, May 18, 2021 PRNewswire -- Firmenich, the worlds largest privately owned fragrance and taste company, is proud to announce the launch of Dynarome SR, its proprietary, natural, Sustained Release technology designed to deliver an even more authentic meat experience in plant-based analogs.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 18-05-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 17:57 IST
GENEVA, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately owned fragrance and taste company, is proud to announce the launch of Dynarome® SR, its proprietary, natural, Sustained Release technology designed to deliver an even more authentic meat experience in plant-based analogs. Dynarome® SR mimics animal fat release to recreate the same juicy taste and succulence in vegan products.

''Through our innovation, we strive to develop products that consumers will love. For meat analogs specifically, that means providing solutions to our customers that satisfy the ever-rising Flexitarian consumer's expectation for a real meat-like experience,'' said Antje Ratz, VP of Firmenich's SmartProteins® Program.'' Juiciness, succulence and meat type fatty lingering are key sensory cues signaled by meat that Dynarome® SR delivers in plant-based alternatives. We are eager to explore this exciting new range of products with our customers to create even more delicious meat analogs.'' ''We are very proud of this latest breakthrough flavor technology, enabling our customers to further innovate in this highly transformative food segment,'' said Mary Clarke, SVP Innovation for Firmenich's Taste & Beyond business. ''We believe it is testimony to the differentiated approach built on science that Firmenich & Campus bring to our customers.'' Plant proteins and fats, while growing in popularity with their reputation as healthier and more sustainable than animal products, lack key components to create and release typical meaty, juicy notes. In fact, plant proteins can often be perceived as dry.

''Taking the example of a grilled burger patty, beef notes that generate while cooking and then mingle with the cooked fat melting in your mouth are key to an authentic burger experience. We wanted to re-create that same effect with a natural product that looks, cooks and smells like beef – but is vegan,'' said Mark Rubin, Principal Flavorist at Firmenich. ''The Dynarome® SR flavor solution we invented does just that by mimicking animal fat and delivering the right cooking aroma and juicy taste.'' Mary Clarke added: ''We are on a journey of continuous innovation, where Firmenich is constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible in Taste, Masking and Texture for SmartProteins®. We are excited about this achievement with Dynarome® SR, as well as several new technologies in development that will further enable the success of our customers' brands.'' To learn more about Firmenich's new juicy flavor solutions or to discover the full set of SmartProteins® maskers, aroma, taste and texture tools, visit us here. About Firmenich Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895 and has been family-owned for 125 years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 3.9 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2020. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

