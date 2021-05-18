Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 18:00 IST
Branches continue to function to serve customers; KVB

Chennai, May 18 (PTI): Private sector Karur Vysya Bank on Tuesday said the bank's branches continue to function amid the COVID-19 lockdown enforced in the state, a top official said.

The Tamil Nadu-based bank on Tuesday handed over Rs 1 crore to the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority under its corporate social responsibility initiative and also donated 10 ambulances with two for use in plains and eight for use in hilly places at cost of Rs 1.77 crore.

The bank has donated Rs 3.29 crore during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic under its CSR initiative, a bank statement said.

''Karur Vysya Bank is committed to support the initiatives of the Central and state governments in their fight against this pandemic. Our branches continue to function and our employees are determined to provide services to our customers during these difficult times,'' the bank's managing director B Ramesh Babu said.

Babu handed over Rs one crore demand draft to Tamil Nadu electricity minister V Senthil Balaji on the occasion.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI

