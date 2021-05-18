Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

New York Governor Cuomo's COVID-19 book deal was worth over $5 million

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's contract with publishers for his book about dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic was worth over $5 million, according to tax documents released by his office to the media on Monday. Cuomo was initially lauded for his handling of a crippling coronavirus outbreak in New York, but praise turned to blame when media reported allegations of misconduct, including the under-reporting of nursing home deaths.

Biden to order plan to improve legal aid for the poor

President Joe Biden will instruct the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday to find ways to make it easier for poor people to gain access to publicly funded lawyers and other legal aid in criminal and civil cases, the White House said. The White House described the plan as part of a wider effort to improve access for those on lower incomes to representation in the U.S. legal system.

Judge refuses to halt Robert Durst's L.A. murder trial over health concerns

A Los Angeles judge on Monday denied a request by defense lawyers seeking to indefinitely halt the high-profile murder trial of elderly New York real estate scion Robert Durst on the grounds he is gravely ill with cancer and other health problems. Durst, 78, is charged with the December 2000 murder of his long-time confidant, Susan Berman, a writer he is accused of fatally shooting because of what she might have known about the unsolved disappearance and presumed killing of his wife two decades earlier.

Strippers are back on the job but COVID rules are hurting their pay

When California stripper Brittney, 26, walked into San Francisco’s reopened Gold Club stripping venue again in April after a year, she was confronted with masked-up dancers and just a clutch of patrons. “My heart just sank. This is just so, so sad,” said Brittney, who asked that her last name not be disclosed to protect her 6-year-old son. An hour of that four-hour shift was spent just waiting for customers and she earned $150, less than a third of what she would have made pre-pandemic.

Biden to pitch his $174 billion electric vehicle plan in Michigan

President Joe Biden will make the case for his $174 billion electric vehicle plan on Tuesday, calling for government grants for new battery production facilities during a visit to a Ford Motor electric vehicle plant in Michigan. He will also rule out consumer incentives for high-priced electric luxury models, according to a White House fact sheet reviewed by Reuters, as he argues for dramatic government spending to prod Americans to buy electric vehicles at a preview of Ford's new EV F-150 pickup truck.

U.S. housing starts drop sharply in April

U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in April, likely pulled down by soaring prices for lumber and other materials, but construction remains supported by an acute shortage of previously owned homes on the market. Housing starts tumbled 9.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.569 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for March was revised lower to a rate of 1.733 million units, still the highest level since June 2006, from the previously reported 1.739 million units.

U.S. House Democrats seek approval of commission probing Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Legislation creating a 9/11-style commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters will take center stage in the House of Representatives this week as Democrats seek quick passage. Lawmakers have squabbled for months over the makeup and operation of the panel, with many Republicans downplaying the worst violence at the Capitol in modern history.

Analysis: Supreme Court jumps into U.S. culture wars with abortion, gun cases

The Supreme Court has placed itself back on the frontlines of the U.S. culture wars by taking up major cases on abortion and guns, with rights cherished by millions of Americans - and potentially the future of the nation's top judicial body itself - on the line. And to add to the drama, rulings in the two cases are expected to come next year in the run-up to mid-term elections in a politically polarized United States that will decide if President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats maintain control over both chambers of Congress.

U.S. Treasury's Yellen says tax hike, infrastructure plan will boost profits

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended President Joe Biden's $2.2 trillion infrastructure corporate tax hike plans on Tuesday, telling the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that the proposals will enhance the profitability and competitiveness of American corporations. In remarks prepared for delivery to the business lobby group, she said the "Jobs Plan" infrastructure investments would have a direct payoff to the American people, create jobs and simply "return the corporate tax rate toward historical norms."

Service sector activity surged at record pace in May, NY Fed survey finds

The service sector in the New York region saw business activity rise at a "record-setting pace" in early May, according to a survey of business leaders released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Tuesday. The survey’s headline business activity index, which covers businesses in New York, New Jersey and southwestern Connecticut, increased by nine points to 38.8. Optimism for the future also surged, with the index for future business activity and future employment both reaching record highs of 67.8 and 51.8, respectively.

