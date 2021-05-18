CCI approves acquisition of Adani Krishnapatnam Port by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves the proposed acquisition of an additional 25% shareholding of Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited.

The proposed combination envisages the acquisition of an additional 25% shareholding of Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (Target) by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (Acquirer).

The Acquirer is a private multi-port operator. It is currently present at 11 ports in six maritime states of Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. It already holds 75% shareholding of Target. As a result of the proposed combination Acquirer will hold 100% shareholding and sole control of Target.

The Target is engaged as a developer and operator of an all-weather, deepwater multi-purpose port located at Krishnapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, under Build-Operate-Share-Transfer concession from the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

(With Inputs from PIB)