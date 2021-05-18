Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of YES Asset Management and YES Trustee by GPL

The proposed combination envisages the acquisition of 100% equity shares of YES AMC and YES Trustee by GPL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 18:37 IST
GPL is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a non-deposit taking and non- systemically important Non-Banking Financial Company. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves the acquisition of YES Asset Management (India) Limited (YES AMC) and YES Trustee Limited(YES Trustee) by GPL Finance and Investments Limited(GPL) today.

The proposed combination envisages the acquisition of 100% equity shares of YES AMC and YES Trustee by GPL. By way of these acquisitions, GPL will acquire Yes Mutual Fund and become its sole sponsor.

GPL is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a non-deposit taking and non- systemically important Non-Banking Financial Company. It is classified as an investment company and is primarily engaged in the business of making investments in mutual funds and providing referral and support services to White Oak Capital. GPL is part of the White Oak Group. The White Oak group is an investment management and investment advisory group founded by Mr Prashant Khemka.

YES AMC belongs to the YES Bank Limited group. It acts as an asset management company/investment manager to YES Mutual Fund.

YES Trustee belongs to the YES Bank Limited group. It is the exclusive owner of the trust fund of YES Mutual Fund and holds the same in trust for the benefit of the unitholders.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, as he reiterated calls to avoid militarisation of the region.The U.S. has previously accused Russia of demanding fore...

Man, daughter killed in road crash in UP's Sambhal

A man and his five-year-old daughter were killed and nine others suffered injuries after their car was hit by a bus here, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place on Monday night in the Hayat Nagar police station area, Sambhal Circle ...

New Bill to be prepared to improve worker representation in company: Patel

Department of Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel says more than 230 000 employees currently hold shares in 50 companies.Tabling the departments Budget Vote during a mini plenary of Parliament on Tuesday, Patel also said ...
