Left Menu

EU proposes "business-friendly" unified tax rulebook for companies

The European Commission proposed that certain large companies operating in the EU publish their effective tax rates to ensure greater transparency, and also new anti-tax avoidance measures to tackle the abusive use of shell companies. It said in a statement that its plan will aim to support the EU's post-pandemic economic recovery by addressing the debt-equity bias in the current corporate taxation, which treats debt financing of companies more favourably than equity financing.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 18:51 IST
EU proposes "business-friendly" unified tax rulebook for companies

The European Union's executive on Tuesday adopted a plan to make the taxation of companies more unified across the bloc's 27 member states, aiming for an equitable and stable business environment to underpin economic growth and employment. The European Commission proposed that certain large companies operating in the EU publish their effective tax rates to ensure greater transparency, and also new anti-tax avoidance measures to tackle the abusive use of shell companies.

It said in a statement that its plan will aim to support the EU's post-pandemic economic recovery by addressing the debt-equity bias in the current corporate taxation, which treats debt financing of companies more favourably than equity financing. "This proposal will aim to encourage companies to finance their activities through equity rather than turning to debt," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, as he reiterated calls to avoid militarisation of the region.The U.S. has previously accused Russia of demanding fore...

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, as he reiterated calls to avoid militarisation of the region.The U.S. has previously accused Russia of demanding fore...

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, as he reiterated calls to avoid militarisation of the region.The U.S. has previously accused Russia of demanding fore...

Man, daughter killed in road crash in UP's Sambhal

A man and his five-year-old daughter were killed and nine others suffered injuries after their car was hit by a bus here, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place on Monday night in the Hayat Nagar police station area, Sambhal Circle ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021