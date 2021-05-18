Left Menu

JSHL Q4 net grows over three-folds to Rs 350 crore

JSHL further said that improved business sentiments, along with sustained growth in the domestic economic activity, triggered stainless steel demand from segments like auto, railways, and wagon, along with metro rail. The global stainless steel production stood at 50.90 million tonne MT in calender year CY 2020, down by 2.5 per cent over 2019, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 18:53 IST
JSHL Q4 net grows over three-folds to Rs 350 crore

Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd (JSHL) on Tuesday reported an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 350.65 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, mainly on account of increased income.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 108.35 crore in January-March 2019-20, JSHL said in a BSE filing.

JSHL's total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 3,128.20 crore from Rs 2,297.94 crore in the year-ago period.

During March 2021, total expenses were at Rs 2,812.81 crore against Rs 2,210.61 crore a year ago.

In a separate statement, JSHL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, ''Demand recovery, coupled with strong operational performance and consistent deleveraging of the balance sheet led to a good Q4 (numbers).'' In the post-pandemic period, JSHL looks forward to increased government procurement as one of the key growth drivers. Along with the focus on business growth, the priority has been to support health infrastructure in the country to tide over this pandemic, he said. JSHL further said that improved business sentiments, along with sustained growth in the domestic economic activity, triggered stainless steel demand from segments like auto, railways, and wagon, along with metro rail. The global stainless steel production stood at 50.90 million tonne (MT) in calender year (CY) 2020, down by 2.5 per cent over 2019, it said. In India also, the production of stainless steel decelerated by 19 per cent to 3.17 MT over 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, as he reiterated calls to avoid militarisation of the region.The U.S. has previously accused Russia of demanding fore...

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, as he reiterated calls to avoid militarisation of the region.The U.S. has previously accused Russia of demanding fore...

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, as he reiterated calls to avoid militarisation of the region.The U.S. has previously accused Russia of demanding fore...

Man, daughter killed in road crash in UP's Sambhal

A man and his five-year-old daughter were killed and nine others suffered injuries after their car was hit by a bus here, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place on Monday night in the Hayat Nagar police station area, Sambhal Circle ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021