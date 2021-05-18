EIB outlines new gender and digital initiatives to pace economic recovery in Africa

Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank today outlined two new gender financing and digital initiatives to accelerate economic recovery from the COVID-19 across Africa and scale up targeted financial and technical support for high-impact investment.

The strengthened support for gender-focused and digital investment was outlined at the Summit on the Financing of African Economies convened in Paris by President Macron and attended by Heads of State and Government from across Africa and Europe.

"Discussions at the Paris summit today show how Africa and Europe are together facing the health, economic and social challenges of COVID-19 and share investment priorities to ensure a sustainable and inclusive recovery. Following last year's record EUR 5 billion EIB engagement across Africa, driven by our rapid response to the pandemic that enabled African partners to continue to invest, together we can now look ahead to the future. Accelerating innovation across the board and supporting women's entrepreneurship is crucial for Africa's development. EIB teams in Europe and in nine centres across Africa, stand ready to increase financial and technical support to private and public African partners during the recovery." said Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank.

Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank and Ambroise Fayolle, Vice President responsible for the development, attended the summit and discussed investment priorities including COVID-19 recovery, climate action and private sector growth with African and European political leaders and development finance partners.

Mobilising €2 billion of gender-responsive investment in Africa

One year after the launch of the SheInvest initiative in 2019, the EIB reached its initial target to mobilise €1 billion of gender-focused investment that strengthens gender equality and female economic empowerment in Africa. Given the success of SheInvest, the EIB now commits to double its ambition and mobilise €2 billion of investment that will provide women across the continent with better access to finance, as well as with services and products that are better geared towards their needs.

In addition, a Technical Assistance Programme, the African Women Rising Initiative, is providing capacity building and mentoring to women entrepreneurs and supporting intermediaries in designing financial and non-financial services tailored to their needs.

Investment under SheInvest is guided by the 2X Challenge criteria endorsed by the EIB to increase the impact of its financing for gender equality and women economic empowerment in developing countries.