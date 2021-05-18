Left Menu

EIB outlines new gender and digital initiatives to pace economic recovery in Africa

The strengthened support for gender-focused and digital investment was outlined at the Summit on the Financing of African Economies convened in Paris by President Macron and attended by Heads of State and Government from across Africa and Europe.

EIB | Luxembourg | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:05 IST
EIB outlines new gender and digital initiatives to pace economic recovery in Africa
One year after the launch of the SheInvest initiative in 2019, the EIB reached its initial target to mobilise €1 billion of gender-focused investment that strengthens gender equality and female economic empowerment in Africa.  Image Credit: Twitter(@EIB)

Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank today outlined two new gender financing and digital initiatives to accelerate economic recovery from the COVID-19 across Africa and scale up targeted financial and technical support for high-impact investment.

The strengthened support for gender-focused and digital investment was outlined at the Summit on the Financing of African Economies convened in Paris by President Macron and attended by Heads of State and Government from across Africa and Europe.

"Discussions at the Paris summit today show how Africa and Europe are together facing the health, economic and social challenges of COVID-19 and share investment priorities to ensure a sustainable and inclusive recovery. Following last year's record EUR 5 billion EIB engagement across Africa, driven by our rapid response to the pandemic that enabled African partners to continue to invest, together we can now look ahead to the future. Accelerating innovation across the board and supporting women's entrepreneurship is crucial for Africa's development. EIB teams in Europe and in nine centres across Africa, stand ready to increase financial and technical support to private and public African partners during the recovery." said Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank.

Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank and Ambroise Fayolle, Vice President responsible for the development, attended the summit and discussed investment priorities including COVID-19 recovery, climate action and private sector growth with African and European political leaders and development finance partners.

Mobilising €2 billion of gender-responsive investment in Africa

One year after the launch of the SheInvest initiative in 2019, the EIB reached its initial target to mobilise €1 billion of gender-focused investment that strengthens gender equality and female economic empowerment in Africa. Given the success of SheInvest, the EIB now commits to double its ambition and mobilise €2 billion of investment that will provide women across the continent with better access to finance, as well as with services and products that are better geared towards their needs.

In addition, a Technical Assistance Programme, the African Women Rising Initiative, is providing capacity building and mentoring to women entrepreneurs and supporting intermediaries in designing financial and non-financial services tailored to their needs.

Investment under SheInvest is guided by the 2X Challenge criteria endorsed by the EIB to increase the impact of its financing for gender equality and women economic empowerment in developing countries.

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Black fungus claims 5 lives in Indore hospital

Black fungus has claimed five lives of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Maharaja Yeshwantrao hospital in Indore, said an official on Tuesday. The number of such patients under treatment in the hospital till this morning was 67.As m...

States given 6.1 lakh Remdesivir vials, 15,801 oxygen cylinders, over 11,000 concentrators received as foreign aid: Centre

Nineteen oxygen generation plants, 11,325 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders and about 6.1 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid have been delivered or dispatched to various states and union territories from April 27 to Ma...

Stokes 'progressing well', Archer to meet medical consultant this week: ECB

All-rounder Ben Stokes is progressing well from his fractured left index finger and is set to return to action next month for Durham in the Blast competition, the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB said on Tuesday. Fast bowler Jofra Archer...

Cyclone: Power disruption affects 46.41 lakh consumers in Maha

Cyclone Tauktae disrupted power supply to 46.41 lakh consumers in Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and other districts of Maharashtra, the state government said on Tuesday.The electricity supply of 34.14 lakh consumers has been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021