Left Menu

Importers to make prior disclosure to customs authorities to avail concessional duty on goods: CBIC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:20 IST
Importers to make prior disclosure to customs authorities to avail concessional duty on goods: CBIC

Importers taking advantage of concessional rate of import duty will have to give prior information to the customs officers about goods being imported and also its estimated quantity and value, the CBIC has said.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has amended the Customs (Import of Goods at Concessional Rate of Duty) Amendment Rules, which lay down the procedures and manner in which an importer can avail the benefit of a concessional duty on import of goods required for domestic production of goods or providing services.

One major change that accommodates the needs of trade and industry is that the imported goods have been permitted to be sent out for 'job work'. The absence of this facility had earlier constrained the industry, especially those in the MSME sector which did not have the complete manufacturing capability in-house.

Even importers who do not have any manufacturing facility can now avail the IGCR, 2017, to import goods at a concessional customs duty and get the final goods manufactured entirely on job work basis. However, some sectors such as gold, jewellery, precious stones and metals have been excluded.

''An importer who intends to import goods at a concessional rate of duty shall give a one-time prior information of such goods being imported to the jurisdictional customs officer.

''He shall also furnish the name and address of the premises of the importer and his job worker, if any; the nature and description of imported goods used in the manufacture of goods at the premises of the importer or the job worker, if any; and the nature of output service rendered utilising imported goods,'' the CBIC said in a circular.

The importer would also have to give prior-intimation before import regarding the estimated quantity and value of goods to be imported, the exemption notification and serial number, the estimated duty forgone and the port of import with respect to a consignment.

''This information may be provided by e-mail on a consolidated basis for a period not exceeding one year rather than in a transactional manner for every import,'' the CBIC added.

Another major incentive provided in the amended rules is to allow those who import capital goods at a concessional customs duty to clear them in the domestic market on payment of duty and interest at a depreciated value.

This was not allowed earlier, and manufacturers were stuck with the imported capital goods after having used them as they could not be easily re-exported.

The CBIC said the Rules have been amended in view of the demands from the trade and industry and having regard to their changing needs as per prevalent global practices.

''The amendments are also an effort towards creating an enabling environment for the promoting manufacturing by domestic industry to make them competitive globally and also make them self-reliant in furtherance of the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat,'' the CBIC said.

The rules further said an importer shall utilise the imported goods for the intended purpose or re-export the same, within a period of six months from the date of import, failing which the importer is liable to payment of duty with interest.

In case the importer intends to clear the unutilised or defective goods on payment of requisite duty and interest, the import duty payable would be equal to the difference between the duty leviable on such goods but for the exemption availed and that already paid, if any, at the time of importation, along with interest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Black fungus claims 5 lives in Indore hospital

Black fungus has claimed five lives of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Maharaja Yeshwantrao hospital in Indore, said an official on Tuesday. The number of such patients under treatment in the hospital till this morning was 67.As m...

States given 6.1 lakh Remdesivir vials, 15,801 oxygen cylinders, over 11,000 concentrators received as foreign aid: Centre

Nineteen oxygen generation plants, 11,325 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders and about 6.1 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid have been delivered or dispatched to various states and union territories from April 27 to Ma...

Stokes 'progressing well', Archer to meet medical consultant this week: ECB

All-rounder Ben Stokes is progressing well from his fractured left index finger and is set to return to action next month for Durham in the Blast competition, the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB said on Tuesday. Fast bowler Jofra Archer...

Cyclone: Power disruption affects 46.41 lakh consumers in Maha

Cyclone Tauktae disrupted power supply to 46.41 lakh consumers in Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and other districts of Maharashtra, the state government said on Tuesday.The electricity supply of 34.14 lakh consumers has been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021