Left Menu

More than 50 migrants reported drowned off Tunisia; 33 saved

The nationalities of the people who died were not immediately clear.An International Organisation for Migration spokesman in Tunisia, Riadh Kadhi, said the survivors reported that the boat carried about 90 passengers when it left Libya.Libya is a frequent departure point for Europe-bound migrants making the dangerous Mediterranean Sea crossing.

PTI | Tunis | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:21 IST
More than 50 migrants reported drowned off Tunisia; 33 saved

Tunisian authorities say more than 50 migrants have drowned off the coast of the North African country, while 33 others were rescued by workers from an oil platform.

Defence Ministry spokesman Mohamed Zekri said Tuesday that a boat carrying the migrants sank Monday off Sfax, on Tunisia's southeast coast. He said navy units were sent to search the water for missing passengers. Flavio Di Giacomo, a spokesperson for the Mediterranean coordination office of the International Organization for Migration, said on Twitter that the 33 survivors were all from Bangladesh. The boat departed from Zwara, Libya, on Sunday, he said. The nationalities of the people who died were not immediately clear.

An International Organisation for Migration spokesman in Tunisia, Riadh Kadhi, said the survivors reported that the boat carried about 90 passengers when it left Libya.

Libya is a frequent departure point for Europe-bound migrants making the dangerous Mediterranean Sea crossing. Tunisia's official TAP news agency reported that navy units rescued another 113 migrants from Bangladesh, Morocco and sub-Saharan Africa on Monday afternoon as their boat was about to sink off Djerba, an island off the Tunisian coast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

States given 6.1 lakh Remdesivir vials, 15,801 oxygen cylinders, over 11,000 concentrators received as foreign aid: Centre

Nineteen oxygen generation plants, 11,325 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders and about 6.1 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid have been delivered or dispatched to various states and union territories from April 27 to Ma...

England rest IPL stars for two Tests against New Zealand

England on Tuesday rested IPL stars including Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow for the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand while Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes were not considered for selection due to injuries.England named a 15-man squ...

Climate change boosted Hurricane Sandy economic losses by billions - study

When Hurricane Sandy barreled over New York City and the East Coast in 2012, it caused 63 billion in damage, making it one of the costliest storms in U.S. history. Now, scientists have estimated that climate change pushed that price tag up ...

Black fungus claims 5 lives in Indore hospital

Black fungus has claimed five lives of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Maharaja Yeshwantrao hospital in Indore, said an official on Tuesday. The number of such patients under treatment in the hospital till this morning was 67.As m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021