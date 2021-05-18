Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:26 IST
Maha: Balcony of building collapses, all residents shifted

The balcony of a four-storey building collapsed in Bhayander in Thane district on Tuesday morning after which its residents were shifted to a nearby school as a precautionary measure, a civic official said.

Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dilip Dhole said the building, in Ganesh Galli in the township, was 35 years old and 39 families were staying in it while four to five flats were empty.

The balcony crashed at around 6am, leading to cracks developing in some parts of the structure, rendering it unfit for occupation, and local fire brigade personnel rescued 72 people, he told PTI.

''A part of the building was razed as it had turned dangerous. The residents have been shifted to a nearby school.

No one was injured in the incident,'' the MBMC chief added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

