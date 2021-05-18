Left Menu

Leaders meet in Paris to help finance Africa's post-pandemic recovery

The summit is part of French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to recast France's engagement in Africa, where it was once a colonial power, at a time when the continent faces a near 300 billion dollar deficit by the end of 2023 while trying to recover from the downturn. "We're gathered here to reverse what has developed as a very dangerous divergence between advanced economies and developing countries, especially (in) Africa," International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva said in opening remarks.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:27 IST
Leaders meet in Paris to help finance Africa's post-pandemic recovery

African leaders and the heads of multilateral lenders met in Paris on Tuesday to find ways of financing African economies hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss handling the continent's billions of dollars in debt. The summit is part of French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to recast France's engagement in Africa, where it was once a colonial power, at a time when the continent faces a near 300 billion dollar deficit by the end of 2023 while trying to recover from the downturn.

"We're gathered here to reverse what has developed as a very dangerous divergence between advanced economies and developing countries, especially (in) Africa," International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva said in opening remarks. The summit brings together some 30 African and European heads of state, as well as the heads of global financial institutions like the IMF and World Bank.

Georgieva said the African continent's economic output would increase by only 3.2% in 2021 compared with 6% in the rest of the world. The African Development Bank forecasts that up to 39 million people could fall into poverty this year with many African countries at risk of debt distress because of the pandemic.

Macron has said he believes Africa needs a "New Deal" to give the continent a breath of fresh air. World finance chiefs agreed in April to boost reserves (SDR)at the IMF by $650 billion and extend a debt-servicing freeze to help developing countries deal with the pandemic, although only $34 billion will be allocated to Africa.

Talks in Paris will centre on how to reallocate the SDRs that are earmarked for developed countries. Macron said wealthy countries should re-direct their SDRs so that the allocation to Africa increased to $100 billion. "This is a big opportunity ... to see how we can raise funds to save Africa, which has been hit very hard by this pandemic," said Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, who is also chairman of the African Union.

Also due for discussion are the replenishment of the World Bank's International Development Association, which provides emergency aid, private sector investment, and the broader question of how to treat the debt crisis. "The president has spoken of massive debt cancellations, and continues to think that it is very important to give liquidity to African countries and allow them to invest," a French presidential official said.

Macron spoke of the need to help Africa accelerate its COVID vaccination campaign. He said the international community should aim to inoculate 40% of the African population against COVID-19 by the end of 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

States given 6.1 lakh Remdesivir vials, 15,801 oxygen cylinders, over 11,000 concentrators received as foreign aid: Centre

Nineteen oxygen generation plants, 11,325 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders and about 6.1 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid have been delivered or dispatched to various states and union territories from April 27 to Ma...

England rest IPL stars for two Tests against New Zealand

England on Tuesday rested IPL stars including Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow for the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand while Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes were not considered for selection due to injuries.England named a 15-man squ...

Climate change boosted Hurricane Sandy economic losses by billions - study

When Hurricane Sandy barreled over New York City and the East Coast in 2012, it caused 63 billion in damage, making it one of the costliest storms in U.S. history. Now, scientists have estimated that climate change pushed that price tag up ...

Black fungus claims 5 lives in Indore hospital

Black fungus has claimed five lives of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Maharaja Yeshwantrao hospital in Indore, said an official on Tuesday. The number of such patients under treatment in the hospital till this morning was 67.As m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021