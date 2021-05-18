Left Menu

EU proposes unified corporate tax regime fit for 21st century

Its plan will aim to support the EU's post-pandemic economic recovery by addressing the debt-equity bias in the current corporate taxation, which treats debt financing of companies more favourably than equity financing. It will encourage companies to finance their activities through equity rather than turning to debt.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:28 IST
EU proposes unified corporate tax regime fit for 21st century

The European Union's executive on Tuesday adopted a plan for a unified corporate tax regime, saying this would add to economic growth and help create a fairer and more sustainable society.

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said the move would "set the foundations for a corporate tax system in Europe that is fit for the 21st century". "Taxation needs to keep up to speed with our evolving economies and priorities. Our tax rules should support an inclusive recovery, be transparent and close the door on tax avoidance", he said in a statement.

The Commission proposed that certain large companies operating in the EU publish their effective tax rates to ensure greater transparency, and also proposed new anti-tax avoidance measures to tackle the abusive use of shell companies. Its plan will aim to support the EU's post-pandemic economic recovery by addressing the debt-equity bias in the current corporate taxation, which treats debt financing of companies more favourably than equity financing.

It will encourage companies to finance their activities through equity rather than turning to debt. The Commission also proposed that member states allow loss carry-back for businesses to at least the previous fiscal year.

This would benefit forms that were profitable in the years before the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing them to offset their 2020 and 2021 losses against the taxes they paid before 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

States given 6.1 lakh Remdesivir vials, 15,801 oxygen cylinders, over 11,000 concentrators received as foreign aid: Centre

Nineteen oxygen generation plants, 11,325 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders and about 6.1 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid have been delivered or dispatched to various states and union territories from April 27 to Ma...

England rest IPL stars for two Tests against New Zealand

England on Tuesday rested IPL stars including Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow for the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand while Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes were not considered for selection due to injuries.England named a 15-man squ...

Climate change boosted Hurricane Sandy economic losses by billions - study

When Hurricane Sandy barreled over New York City and the East Coast in 2012, it caused 63 billion in damage, making it one of the costliest storms in U.S. history. Now, scientists have estimated that climate change pushed that price tag up ...

Black fungus claims 5 lives in Indore hospital

Black fungus has claimed five lives of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Maharaja Yeshwantrao hospital in Indore, said an official on Tuesday. The number of such patients under treatment in the hospital till this morning was 67.As m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021