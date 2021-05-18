About 32 lakh tonne foodgrains lifted by states under PMGKAY

States have lifted 31.8 lakh tonne of foodgrains for distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). The Centre launched this scheme to ameliorate the hardship faced by the poor due to economic disruption caused by COVID-19. Under this scheme, an additional foodgrain quota of 5 kg per person per month is being provided free of cost to around 79.39 crore beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act. The additional foodgrains will be provided for a period of two months(May-June 2021). Till May 17, 2021, all 36 states/UTs have lifted 31.80 lakh tonne of foodgrains from Food Corporation of India (FCI) depots, the food ministry said in a statement. Lakshadweep has lifted full allocation for May-June 2021. As many as 15 states and Union Territories -- Andhra Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Tripura -- have lifted full allocation for May. All states/ UTs have been asked to lift and distribute free foodgrains in time bound manner. Total 79.39 lakh tonne foodgrains will be issued under this scheme. ''Government of India will bear full expenditure of over Rs 26,000 crore on account of cost of foodgrains, intrastate transportation etc. as part of Central assistance to states/UTs,'' the statement said. Last year, the Centre had provided 305 lakh tonne of free foodgrains under PMGKAY during April-November period.

