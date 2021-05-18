Left Menu

Spoton announces customisable logistics solutions for MSMEs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:54 IST
Spoton announces customisable logistics solutions for MSMEs

Spoton Logistics on Tuesday announced customisable logistics solutions to cater to the niche requirements of MSMEs, which also include the retail traders in the country.

The tech-driven logistics platform, in a statement, said that to meet the heightened demand, the company has also scaled up logistics hubs in several locations such as Ambala, Calcutta, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna, Kochi, Ranchi and Hyderabad.

The additional hubs offer comprehensive facilities to expand the horizon of deliveries and are located in central locations so as to ensure the timely pick-up and delivery of goods, it stated.

To support small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Spoton will provide best-in-class services backed by its widest express network covering over 22,000 PIN codes and its technology-enabled processes to ensure timely movement of goods across the country, said the statement.

Spoton Logistics Chief Operating Officer Uday Sharma said, ''With digitalisation blurring geographical boundaries for businesses today, logistics challenges need to be resolved efficiently so as to sustain business growth.'' He added that especially in the case of essential goods, maintaining an optimum supply chain has become the need of the hour for MSMEs, to be able to meet the rising consumer demand on time and also ensure their own survival.

The logistics cost for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) has been historically the highest. Spoton is thus bringing these customisable solutions for moving goods across the country – quickly and economically, he said.

With its state-of-the-art delivery optimisation software and services offered at an economical cost, Spoton aims to provide the necessary logistics support required to sail through these financially uncertain times, it said.

By deploying next-gen technology tools and adopting smart logistics strategies devised by Spoton, small businesses can be assisted in readily transforming their supply chain models and enhancing their reach, it said.

The company added that the company also offers an easy-to-use customer self-service portal where customers can place and track their orders seamlessly, reducing the overall cycle time drastically.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

States given 6.1 lakh Remdesivir vials, 15,801 oxygen cylinders, over 11,000 concentrators received as foreign aid: Centre

Nineteen oxygen generation plants, 11,325 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders and about 6.1 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid have been delivered or dispatched to various states and union territories from April 27 to Ma...

England rest IPL stars for two Tests against New Zealand

England on Tuesday rested IPL stars including Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow for the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand while Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes were not considered for selection due to injuries.England named a 15-man squ...

Climate change boosted Hurricane Sandy economic losses by billions - study

When Hurricane Sandy barreled over New York City and the East Coast in 2012, it caused 63 billion in damage, making it one of the costliest storms in U.S. history. Now, scientists have estimated that climate change pushed that price tag up ...

Black fungus claims 5 lives in Indore hospital

Black fungus has claimed five lives of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Maharaja Yeshwantrao hospital in Indore, said an official on Tuesday. The number of such patients under treatment in the hospital till this morning was 67.As m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021