Spoton announces customisable logistics solutions for MSMEs

Spoton Logistics on Tuesday announced customisable logistics solutions to cater to the niche requirements of MSMEs, which also include the retail traders in the country.

The tech-driven logistics platform, in a statement, said that to meet the heightened demand, the company has also scaled up logistics hubs in several locations such as Ambala, Calcutta, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna, Kochi, Ranchi and Hyderabad.

The additional hubs offer comprehensive facilities to expand the horizon of deliveries and are located in central locations so as to ensure the timely pick-up and delivery of goods, it stated.

To support small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Spoton will provide best-in-class services backed by its widest express network covering over 22,000 PIN codes and its technology-enabled processes to ensure timely movement of goods across the country, said the statement.

Spoton Logistics Chief Operating Officer Uday Sharma said, ''With digitalisation blurring geographical boundaries for businesses today, logistics challenges need to be resolved efficiently so as to sustain business growth.'' He added that especially in the case of essential goods, maintaining an optimum supply chain has become the need of the hour for MSMEs, to be able to meet the rising consumer demand on time and also ensure their own survival.

The logistics cost for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) has been historically the highest. Spoton is thus bringing these customisable solutions for moving goods across the country – quickly and economically, he said.

With its state-of-the-art delivery optimisation software and services offered at an economical cost, Spoton aims to provide the necessary logistics support required to sail through these financially uncertain times, it said.

By deploying next-gen technology tools and adopting smart logistics strategies devised by Spoton, small businesses can be assisted in readily transforming their supply chain models and enhancing their reach, it said.

The company added that the company also offers an easy-to-use customer self-service portal where customers can place and track their orders seamlessly, reducing the overall cycle time drastically.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)