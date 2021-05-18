Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:58 IST
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI) on Tuesday said it has entered into a strategic engagement with Hoist Finance AB, a pan-European financial services company, to provide banking-as-a-service for performing loans segment through its digital banking platform.

LTI's Digital Banking platform will enable Hoist Finance to be more scalable and with faster on-boarding of new asset classes across regions, a statement said. The platform provides seamless interoperability, agility, and higher security at a lower total cost of ownership, it added.

''The strategic partnership with LTI is in line with our growth strategy for performing loans segment in Europe. It will help us strengthen Hoist's positioning as a leader in this segment with digital-first strategies. LTI has been a strategic partner for Hoist since 2019 and has supported multiple transformation initiatives,'' Hoist Finance Chief Executive Officer Klaus-Anders Nysteen said.

**** Bank of Sydney selects Nucleus Software to accelerate digital lending transformation *Nucleus Software on Tuesday said its flagship lending solution, FinnOne Neo has been selected by the Bank of Sydney for accelerating its digital lending transformation strategy.

With FinnOne Neo, Bank of Sydney will be able to launch new products faster, accelerate growth and offer next-generation digital banking experiences to its customers, a statement said.

The solution will digitise the bank's complete, end-to-end loan lifecycle, it added. FinnOne Neo will enable Bank of Sydney to connect with customers across a range of channels while helping them make better credit decisions faster.

**** SRIT partners with Simbo.ai for providing voice-enabled patient care *Simbo.ai on Tuesday said it has partnered with SRIT to augment the former's eHealth and mhealth solutions and enable them to deliver voice-based electronic medical records (EMR) documentation.

''We are pleased to announce that after long due diligence of comparative products in the industry, we have integrated our solution with Simbo.ai as our AI partner for Voice-Enabled Care. We have offered the application to some of our customers and buoyant of their feedback, we have plans to extend the synergy to all our clients as an Integrated Offering,'' Madhu Nambiar, Chairman, and Managing Director of SRIT said.

Baljit Singh, co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Simbo.ai, said SRIT will be taking SimboAlpha (Simbo.ai's product) across India and other geographies providing an opportunity to serve clinicians and patients, thus enriching this Made in India product.

