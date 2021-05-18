Spain tells Morocco ambassador it's upset over mass entry of migrants

Spain tells Morocco ambassador it's upset over mass entry of migrantsReuters | Madrid | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:00 IST
Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told Morocco's ambassador on Tuesday that her country rejected and disapproved of the mass entry of migrants from Morocco into its North African enclave of Ceuta. "I summoned the Moroccan ambassador here to express our discontent and rejection of the mass influx of Moroccan migrants to Ceuta and reminded them that border control must be the joint responsibility of Morocco and Spain," she told reporters.
She also said the European Union would open a dialogue on migratory issues in the coming days.
