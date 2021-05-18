Left Menu

Spain tells Morocco ambassador it's upset over mass entry of migrants

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:00 IST
Spain tells Morocco ambassador it's upset over mass entry of migrants

Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told Morocco's ambassador on Tuesday that her country rejected and disapproved of the mass entry of migrants from Morocco into its North African enclave of Ceuta. "I summoned the Moroccan ambassador here to express our discontent and rejection of the mass influx of Moroccan migrants to Ceuta and reminded them that border control must be the joint responsibility of Morocco and Spain," she told reporters.

She also said the European Union would open a dialogue on migratory issues in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Monfils ends 15-month winless run ahead of French Open

Gael Monfils ended a 15-month victory drought by defeating lucky loser Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil 7-5, 6-4 Tuesday at the Lyon Open.Less than two weeks before the French Open starts in Paris, the fifth-seeded Frenchman got a welcome boos...

Vaccination for India's large population can't be completed within 2-3 months: Adar Poonawalla

By Shalini Bhardwaj The Pune-based Serum Institute of India SII CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday said his firm has never exported vaccines at the cost of the people of India.Referring to Indias vaccination drive, Poonawalla, in a media statem...

Cyclone: 29 persons aboard three vessels rescued in Mumbai

At least 29 persons aboard three vessels which went adrift due to cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian sea were rescued jointly by the Mumbai Police, CISF and Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders near Angre jetty here on Tuesday, officials said.All the thr...

Asian Boxing Championship: Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan to headline India men's squad

Following continuous efforts from the Boxing Federation of India BFI, a full-strength Indian contingent is all set to participate in the upcoming 2021 ASBC Asian Boxing Championship which is jointly hosted by BFI and UAE Boxing Federation. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021