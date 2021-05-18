Consumer internal SSD market in India grows 172% in Jan-Mar 2021: CMR

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:38 IST
The consumer internal SSD market in India is estimated to have grown 172 per cent in the January-March 2021 quarter on a year-on-year basis with Western Digital taking the lead in the segment, as per market research firm CMR. The growth of the data storage device was 34 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis. “The internal SSD market growth is largely attributed to the increased relevance of PCs due to the extended work from home (WFH) and remote learning.

“Growing awareness about the supreme features of SSDs over traditional HDDs gave an additional boost. Consumers inclination towards SSDs was clearly visible, giving ample growth opportunity,'' CMR industry intelligence group analyst Shipra Sinha said in a statement. According to Cybermedia Research (CMR), the overall consumer internal SSD market in India, WD captured a 14 per cent market share. It was followed by Adata capturing 13 per cent and Crucial at third position with 12 per cent market share.

''CMR anticipates the Internal SSD market to grow 25-30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) by the end of the calendar year 2021 on the back of increased SSD adoption and penetration, making it a mainstream product. Portable SSDs are also expected to grow around 50 per cent YoY on a small base,'' the statement said. In the external SSD market, Samsung stood at the top spot with a 51 per cent market share, followed by WD at 41 per cent, according to CMR.

''With the current COVID-19 second wave, regional lockdowns and supply disruptions, the second quarter is expected to drop down.

“However, continued remote work and e-learning with the massive uptake in the gaming segment indicates an optimistic future growth for internal SSDs. With a surge in demand, internal SSD prices are likely to come down increasing its affordability,'' Sinha said.

