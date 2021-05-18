Brigade Enterprises Q4 profit rises sharply to Rs 40 cr

Left Menu

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday reported a sharp rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 39.57 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. Its net profit, after minority interest, stood at Rs 2.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday reported a sharp rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 39.57 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. Its net profit, after minority interest, stood at Rs 2.68 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 820.86 crore in fourth quarter FY 2020-21 from Rs 644.34 crore in the previous year, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

For the full 2020-21 fiscal year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 46.32 crore as against a profit of Rs 130.58 crore in the previous year. Total income fell to Rs 2,010.39 core last fiscal from Rs 2,681.56 crore in the 2019-20 financial year.

