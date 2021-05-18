Left Menu

Tremendous response to second tranche of commercial coal mines auction: Govt

The Central government on Tuesday said the second tranche of commercial coal mines' auction has received tremendous response which is reflected in around 50 mine specific tender documents being purchased by bidders till date.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central government on Tuesday said the second tranche of commercial coal mines' auction has received tremendous response which is reflected in around 50 mine specific tender documents being purchased by bidders till date. Many other prospective bidders are in the process of registration and purchase of tender documents from the auction portal, the Coal Ministry said in a statement.

"The response to this auction tranche, till now, has been tremendous," it said. The ministry launched the auction process for coal mines under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act earmarked for sale of coal on March 25, 2021.

According to the ministry, this tranche paves the way for liberalisation of Indian coal sector enhancing efficiency, competition and private sector participation leading to development of a vibrant coal market, boosting economic growth and employment generation. It further stated that the bid submission date has been extended to enable interested parties to travel to mine locations for inspection once the lockdown conditions are removed in different states. (ANI)

