GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q4 net profit at Rs 14.33 cr

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.33 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 138.07 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 813.75 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 775.80 crore a year ago, it added.

For the entire 2020-21, the company posted a net profit of Rs 358.15 crore as against Rs 93.20 crore in the preceding fiscal, the filing said.

Consolidated revenue from operations for 2020-21 was Rs 3,198.86 crore compared to Rs 3,224.38 crore, it added.

''Our relentless patient focus helped us revitalise growth through the year and emerge with renewed resilience in Q4 as we notched double-digit growth across some of our focus brands,'' GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals MD Sridhar Venkatesh said.

The Board of Directors of the parent company recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2021, the filing said.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 1,515.75 per scrip on BSE, down 0.16 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)