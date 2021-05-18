Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 22:22 IST
Blue Star incorporate new subsidiary 'Blue Star Climatech'

Cooling products maker Blue Star Ltd on Tuesday said it has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary “Blue Star Climatech” to carry out manufacturing and deal in line with the mainline of business of the company.

''We hereby inform that the company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company named Blue Star Climatech on May 17, 2021,'' a regulatory update said.

The new subsidiary is incorporated to carry on the business as manufacturers and dealers in all kinds of residential and commercial air conditioners, refrigerators, cooling appliances and other related electrical machinery.

''The business of wholly owned subsidiary is in line with the mainline of business of the company,'' it added.

Shares of Blue Star Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 811.65 on the BSE, down 0.61 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

