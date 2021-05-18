Huawei India sets up emergency team to provide medical assistance to employees

Left Menu

Telecom gear maker Huawei Technologies India has set up an emergency team to handle all COVID-19-related concerns of employees and their dependents and provide hospitalisation support to them.It has also started a dedicated portal as a one-stop solution for employees to address any related COVID-19 issue or clarification.As a people-centric organisation, employee health and safety are Huaweis top priority and the company will support and aid every member of the Huawei family, Huawei Technologies CEO Bi Yunfeng said in a statement.

Telecom gear maker Huawei Technologies India has set up an emergency team to handle all COVID-19-related concerns of employees and their dependents and provide hospitalisation support to them.

It has also started a dedicated portal as a one-stop solution for employees to address any related COVID-19 issue or clarification.

''As a people-centric organisation, employee health and safety are Huawei's top priority and the company will support and aid every member of the Huawei family,'' Huawei Technologies CEO Bi Yunfeng said in a statement. The company has over 3,500 employees in India. ''As the number of daily cases continues to stretch the limits of the country's health infrastructure, Huawei has arranged an exclusive 24 by 7 ambulance service available to all employees and their dependents in case of emergency.

"The company has also arranged for emergency beds with oxygen support in partnership with leading hospitals in case any employee or their dependents are unable to find a bed at the time of need,'' the statement said.

Huawei has the largest overseas research and development facility in Bengaluru and corporate office in Delhi NCR. Many company's employees are working remotely. Huawei said that it will also be tying up with hospitals pan India to make vaccination more accessible to its people and their families.

